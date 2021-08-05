Navi Mumbai: CIDCO hands over 281.77 ha mangrove region to forest department, 4000 sq m plot to Sikkim govt to build cultural centre

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) handed over 281.77 ha mangrove lands from Panvel taluka to the mangrove cell of state Forest Department on Thursday. The purpose of the development is aimed to protect and conserve mangrove land as Reserved Forest.

In addition, the planning agency also handed over a 4000 sq meter plot to the Sikkim government for a cultural centre.

Of the 281.77 ha mangrove land in Panvel taluka, 134 ha lies in Kamothe, and 38 ha in Panvel and 109 ha in Kolhe-Khar under CIDCO jurisdiction.

“As mangroves play a vital role in safeguarding coastal regions, CIDCO has handed over the mangrove region under its jurisdiction to the forest department for conserving them under Reserved Forest. Considering various upcoming mega projects in Navi Mumbai this decision will prove extremely beneficial towards the protection and enhancement of the environment of Navi Mumbai," said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

Neenu Somraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mangrove cell, Mumbai, D.S Kukde, Reins Forest officer, Navi Mumbai and Satishkumar Khadke, Upper Collector and Chief Land and Survey Officer (Land Acquisition), CIDCO, conducted the transfer process under the guidance of Dr. Mukherjee and CIDCO Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO.

The transfer of mangrove in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai) is a long pending procedure following the Bombay High Court order. In 2018, while responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) by an environmental group, the Bombay High Court directed that mangrove lands under various government bodies to be transferred to the forest department for their protection.

CIDCO allots plot to Sikkim government in Kharghar

In addition, CIDCO allotted a total of 4000 sq meter plot in Kharghar to Sikkam state for the Sikkim Bhawan, a culture centre. The planning agency had allotted similar plots to other states across Navi Mumbai mostly in sector 30 in Vashi for state cultural centre.

Chief Minister of Sikkim state Premsingh Tamang visited CIDCO Bhavan on August 5, 2021. During this cordial visit, he thanked Maharashtra Government and CIDCO for the initiative they have taken in allotting this plot to his government. CIDCO had allotted the Plot No. 19 and 20 situated in Kharghar Node of Navi Mumbai for Sikkim Bhavan.