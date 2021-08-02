Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to give 50% concession on estate charges to Marathi medium schools

In order to promote Marathi in the region, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) board has decided to give 50% concession in Estate charges to educational institutions and new projects that provide education in Marathi language. The decision has been taken as an encouragement to Marathi medium schools as they play an important role in the propagation and promotion of Marathi language which is the official language of Maharashtra.

The decision was taken at a meeting of CIDCO's board of directors held last week in line with the government's policy of promoting Marathi, as directed by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Urban planning is not just about building, it's about community development. Similarly, CIDCO is working for the development of arts, sports, culture, education, etc., along with roads and buildings, and it is the policy of the government to encourage Marathi language schools. That is why CIDCO has decided to give concession in settlement fees to such schools and it will be of great benefit to these schools and students”, said Shinde.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO said, "CIDCO's policy is to give equal importance to physical development as well as social and cultural development of the society. In line with this policy, it has been decided to give concession in settlement fees to Marathi medium schools which play an important role in the propagation and promotion of Marathi language.”

CIDCO has allotted plots for social purposes in Navi Mumbai. Many of the plots allotted for setting up of pre-primary schools to degree and vocational colleges. In Navi Mumbai, a total of 117 plots have been allotted by CIDCO to educational institutions. For Navi Mumbai, plots are allotted by lease agreement under the Navi Mumbai Land Appropriation Act, 2008 and the Land Appropriation Act, 1982 for new cities.

These educational institutions are charged different charges during the lease periods like balance lease charges, delay charges, additional premium for extension, additional premium for sanctioning additional carpet among others. Now, educational institutions providing education in Marathi will be given a 50% concession.