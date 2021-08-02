Navi Mumbai: NMMC claims to have tested 92.86% of population for COVID-19

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far.

In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release.

"Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on August 1, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,35,112.

403 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,920. Now, there are 4887 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,899 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 32,894 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 81,85,533 tests have been conducted in the city.

The doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1458 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 47 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,10,194 and the toll to 1,32,948 while 4,110 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 60,94,896, leaving the state with 78,962 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.59 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 328 new cases and 10 deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,107 and the count of fatalities to 15,899, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai division reported 998 cases during the day and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 16,41,493 and the toll to 34,365.

Nashik division saw 985 new cases including 873 cases in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 2,332 cases during the day, including 642 in Satara, 673 in Solapur and 544 in Pune districts.

Kolhapur division added 1,665 fresh cases, including 480 from the Kolhapur district, to its tally.

Aurangabad division reported 82 cases, Latur division 350, including 202 in the Beed district, 54 in the Akola division and 13 in the Nagpur division, the department said.

Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia districts- all in east Maharashtra- did not report a single COVID-19 case on Sunday.

With 2,17,741 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,81,85,350.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 63,10,194, deaths 1,32,948, recoveries 60,94,896, total tests 4,81,85,350, active cases 78,962, tests today 2,17,741.

