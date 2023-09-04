Mumbai: Legal Rights Observatory Sends Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin For Alleged Remarks Against 'Sanatana Dharma'

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo courtesy: X

Mumbai: Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory, Mumbai, has issued a legal notice to the Chennai police commissioner, asking him to take criminal action against Tamil Nadu minister Udhaynidhi Stalin for allegedly making a hate speech against Sanatan Dharma. The legal notice has been sent by advocate Umesh Sharma on behalf of Mr Joshi.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, while speaking at a seminar organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association on the theme of “Eradication of Sanatana” last Saturday compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria, saying that "these things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task".

Udhaynidhi reaffirmed his stance on 'Sanatan Dharma' by Tweeting about it, says Joshi

Joshi noted that Udhaynidhi Stalin has not only read out such a hate speech during the seminar but has also reaffirmed it by Tweeting about it and thus had committed offences under IPC sections 153A and B, 295A,298 and 505 which are cognizable in nature.

Joshi had also pointed out that the Supreme Court had recently directed all states to register suo motu FIRs where hate speech is involved. The apex court had stated that the police should not wait for anyone to lodge a complaint.

“Through this legal notice I hereby request you to issue directions to the police officials concerned to take suo motu cognizance of the offences committed by Udhayanidhi Stalin and arrest him as the offenses committed by him are cognizable and punishable under law of the land,” Joshi has demanded.

Joshi warns of contempt proceedings

He has further warned the Chennai police commissioner that he would initiate contempt proceedings against him if he does not act against the minister.