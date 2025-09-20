Mumbai Leads India In Dementia Care Demand, Accounting For One-Third Of National Users | File Photo

Mumbai has emerged as the country’s leading hub for dementia care, accounting for nearly one-third of all users nationwide. Data indicates that 33% of India’s dementia care users are concentrated in the city, followed by Hyderabad at 30%, Bengaluru at 15%, and the NCR region at 12%. The remaining 10% is distributed across urban centres such as Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, and Pune, where awareness and adoption of dementia care services are gradually increasing.

Rapid Growth in Mumbai

Data available with Anvayaa, which offers care for dementia states that over the past three years, Mumbai has recorded an extraordinary growth rate of more than 100% CAGR in dementia care demand. Experts attribute this rise to greater awareness among families, a steadily growing elderly population, and the preference for structured, personalized support systems.

Significance of World Alzheimer’s Day 2025

This trend gains further significance as the world marks World Alzheimer’s Day 2025 on September 21, uniting communities, healthcare organisations, and families to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological condition that primarily affects memory, thinking, and behaviour. It is the most common form of dementia, accounting for nearly 60 to 70% of cases worldwide. Families and carers play a crucial role in maintaining the dignity and well-being of those affected.

Demographic Insights

Demographic insights reveal that most dementia care users in Mumbai are in their 70s, with women forming a higher proportion of cases. Demand is primarily driven by middle- and high-income households who seek comprehensive plans combining medical supervision, cognitive engagement, and emotional support. Increasingly, families are opting for long-term arrangements that integrate technology for real-time updates along with in-person professional assistance.

Socio-Economic Drivers

Mumbai’s socio-economic profile has played a significant role in this shift. Factors such as higher education levels, urban nuclear family setups, and strong NRI connections have amplified the demand for specialized elder care. As families become more conscious of the challenges associated with dementia, the market for dedicated services has expanded rapidly.

Evolving Care Models

“While Mumbai presents challenges like urban lifestyle pressures and scarcity of dedicated caregivers, opportunities abound with families recognizing the importance of specialized dementia care,” said Prashanth Reddy, Founder and MD of Anvayaa, a provider of care for individuals living with dementia.

With demand surging and caregiving models evolving, Mumbai is setting the benchmark for dementia care in India—blending professional healthcare expertise with compassion and ensuring dignity for seniors in need of continuous support.