World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness And Community Support

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025 | Pexels Image (Representative)

Palghar, Maharashtra: World Alzheimer’s Day, observed annually on September 21, once again drew global attention to the rising burden of Alzheimer’s disease and the urgent need for collective action. This year’s theme highlights the importance of early awareness, timely diagnosis and stronger community support systems to help patients and their families cope with the challenges of dementia.

Breaking Stigma Around Dementia

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disorder that gradually impairs memory, cognitive skills and the ability to carry out daily activities. It is the leading cause of dementia worldwide, affecting millions of families and placing a heavy emotional and physical toll on caregivers. With cases steadily increasing in India as well as globally, experts warn that early intervention and wider awareness are crucial for effective management.

“Alzheimer’s is not simply about age-related memory loss—it is a serious neurological condition that needs to be identified early,” said Dr. Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. “Too often, families dismiss the initial symptoms such as frequent forgetfulness, disorientation or difficulty in handling daily tasks. Recognising these signs early allows us to intervene in time, slow down progression through therapies, and prepare caregivers to provide better support.”

Strengthening Support Systems

This year’s campaign also calls for moving beyond stigma, which continues to prevent many families from seeking timely medical advice. Experts point out that misconceptions and denial often delay diagnosis and treatment. Improving access to diagnostic facilities, therapies and community-based support services is seen as essential to easing the burden on patients and carers.

A Call to Collective Action

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025, health specialists said, is more than just a symbolic observance. It is a call to action for governments, healthcare providers and society at large to work together in creating a more compassionate, supportive environment that ensures dignity and care for those living with the condition.