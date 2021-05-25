Mumbai: LBS Marg in Kurla declared as no parking zone

Mumbai: In a desperate bid to decongest the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Kurla, the Mumbai Traffic Police has declared the area as a No-Parking zone on Monday, barring parking of any vehicles permanently in the stretch. According to a notification issued by the traffic department on Monday, the stretch between Premier Junction and Maharashtra Kata, that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kurla traffic division will be a no-parking zone.

Parking of all motor vehicles on both bounds of the LBS Marg from Premier Junction and Maharashtra Kata in Kurla has been prohibited. The Executive Engineer (Traffic & Coordination) of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) informed the traffic department to declare the LBS Marg as a no parking zone.

Nandkumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters), who holds an additional charge of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that a lot of illegal parking was seen on the LBS Marg, which led to a major traffic congestion at all times. "There was a local complaint in connection to the congestion and traffic snarls reported on LBS Marg. To facilitate smooth functioning of traffic on the stretch and to prevent danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public, the decision to prohibit parking on the LBS Marg was taken," added Thakur.

Various options were discussed and prohibiting parking was deemed the best one, said an official. "We had considered implementing an odd-even parking arrangement, but since the Kurla stretch on LBS Marg is predominantly slum-based, the arrangement will not be followed. Taking into consideration the effects, necessary modifications in the coming days will be made," DCP Thakur said.

Police said that after the success of this arrangement, the No Parking Zone is likely to be extended towards Ghatkopar and further in phases. While there are no public parking lots (PPL) available around the stretch at Kurla at present, the motorist will have to either park on the interior roads or the PPL at Ghatkopar and Vikhroli. The travel time, however, between this stretch on LBS Marg will be reduced by a good 10 minutes, said an official.