Mumbai: Lawyer molested and robbed in Andheri; one nabbed from Nalasopara

An Andheri-based lawyer was allegedly molested and robbed of her cash withdrawn from an ATM centre outside Andheri railway station on Wednesday night. While the lawyer immediately approached police, the investigators began the probe, scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and sought the CDR location of the accused, based on which he was nabbed from Nalasopara on Thursday night. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking and theft.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday, wherein the complainant was withdrawing cash from an ATM vending centre, when the accused entered the ATM, kissed the lawyer's back and decamped with the cash she had withdrawn. The lawyer rushed to Andheri police station and registered a case with them, following which a probe was launched.

Police scrutinized all the CCTV cameras, identifying the accused and learnt that he had boarded a train to Goregaon on the harbour line, followed by a Borivali-bound local. The accused finally boarded a Virar-bound train from Borivali Borivali station and alighted at Nalasopara. The police, meanwhile, had written to the bank, seeking details of account holders who had withdrawn cash minutes before and after the incident.

Matching the personal details of the suspect, a police team was sent to Nalasopara, wherein the investigators nabbed Avinash Kasar, 29 and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a local magistrate court on Friday.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:12 PM IST