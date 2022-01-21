Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Track package contract signed between NHSRCL and IRCON international

National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) and IRCON International Ltd have concluded the contract for Track Package T-2 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

A contract signing ceremony was organized by NHSRCL on January 21, 2022, which was virtually attended by MIYAMOTO Shingo, Minister, Embassy of Japan and Mr SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India.

This is the first track contract concluded under the MAHSR project. The T-2 package covers about 47% of the total alignment of the MAHSR project (508 km), from Maharashtra- Gujarat Border to Vadodara in Gujarat.

The scope of works in this package includes design, supply and construction of Track and Track related works including testing and commissioning. Two Japanese agencies namely, Japan Railway Track Consultants (JRTC) and Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) will be working closely with the contractor of the T-2, IRCON International Ltd.

Japan Railway Track Consultants (JRTC) will work as Nominated Sub Contractor for track design works. Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) will coordinate and mobilize Japanese experts, with vast experience and expertise in Japan’s Shinkansen’s construction works to provide the Indian side with Training & Certification and Advisory services.

Speaking on this occasion, MIYAMOTO Shingo, Minister, Embassy of Japan in India said, “MAHSR project is a symbol of Japan-India collaboration, contributing to India’s first High-Speed Rail project by introducing Japan’s High-Speed Rail technology. Under MAHSR track packages, Indian contractors will have a technology transfer opportunity from Japanese agencies. Japan and India will always walk together like this until the completion of this project. This Japan-India collaboration will not only ensure the 'Transfer of Technology' from Japan’s High-Speed Rail system to India but also give a boost to the “Make in India” initiative.”

Speaking on the occasion, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India said, "This is an important moment for the project as the contract for the first track package of MAHSR is being signed today. Track packages offer a unique opportunity for Indian companies to work with Japanese agencies such as JRTC and JARTS who have rich experience and expertise in the Japanese Shinkansen System. I am confident that this partnership between Japanese and Indian agencies shall contribute to the effective adoption of Japan’s Shinkansen technology to the MAHSR project, and also lead to the upgradation of India’s railway technology and contribute to the growth and bright future of India’s railway sector.”

JICA has been supporting the project for the Mumbai - Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail by Providing ODA loans of JPY 250,000 million (approximately INR 18,000 crore) in total since 2017.

The objective of the project is to develop a high-frequency mass transportation system by constructing the High-Speed Rail between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, using Japan's Shinkansen technology (also known as the "Bullet Train"), thereby enhancing mobility in India and contributing to regional economic development.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:46 PM IST