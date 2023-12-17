Mumbai Lawyer Loses ₹6.50 Lakh In Money-Doubling Scam

Representative photo

Mumbai: A 29-year-old lawyer has lost ₹6.50 lakh in the money-doubling scam. A resident of Santacruz East, the complainant, Abhishek Mishra, was introduced to Lalit Mandal, 47, in March 2021 through a mutual friend Santosh Shukla. Mandal, operating a canteen near the Bank of Baroda in Bandra Kurla Complex, worked alongside his son Anil in the business.

According to the Vakola police, who lodged a case on December 15, in July 2021, Madal shared his business plans with the lawyer, expressing a desire to start canteens in Powai and Airoli but faced a lack of funds. Both father and son approached the lawyer, insisting on investing his money and assuring him that they would double the amount within three months. The complainant gave them ₹1.50 lakh. He was convinced to invest a total of ₹6.50 lakh.

By May 2022, the lawyer demanded the return of his money as the promised canteens had not materialised. However, Mandal assured him of a double return.

On June 4, 2022, the complainant visited Mandal’s BKC canteen only to discover that Mandal and his family had fled with all their belongings. Further investigation revealed that Mandal had taken money from multiple people who subsequently arrived at the canteen seeking refunds, prompting Mandal to escape with his family.

The lawyer filed a case under sections 34(common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code.