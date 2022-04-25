BJP behind Rana couple's demand to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree: Shiv Sena
Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is not banned in this state, then why did they (Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana) want to chant it in front of Matoshreee (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence)? BJP's frustrated mind is behind this: Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022
Raj Thackeray to skip all-party meeting on loudspeaker issue
Maharashtra | MNS chief Raj Thackeray to not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
