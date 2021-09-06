Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.
The Congress on Sunday criticised the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body for floating a tender at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore for the upkeep of seven penguins in the Byculla zoo here for the next three years.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate, a close-aide of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.
According to a statement issued by ED, Kharmate has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)