e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:21 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 6

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on September 6 | BL Soni

Mumbai: Latest updates on September 6 | BL Soni

Advertisement
06 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

Maha's COVID-19 caseload grows by 4,057, death toll by 67

Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

06 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

Maha: Cong criticises civic body tender for upkeep of penguins at Mumbai zoo

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body for floating a tender at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore for the upkeep of seven penguins in the Byculla zoo here for the next three years.

06 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai: ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in...

Mumbai: ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with money laundering case

Advertisement
06 September 2021 08:21 AM IST

ED summons Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's close-aide in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate, a close-aide of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

According to a statement issued by ED, Kharmate has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal