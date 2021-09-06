Mumbai: ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case, ANI reported.

ED had initiated the probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR following a Court-directed enquiry into allegations of corruption and misuse of his official position.

According to ED, Deshmukh, when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra, misused his position by directing dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze to collect money to the tune of ₹4.7 crore from various restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

It was claimed that Deshmukh had laundered the extorted money to a Nagpur-based trust ‘Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan’, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family members.

On June 26, the ED carried out simultaneous raids at residences of Palande and Deshmukh. After the raid, Palande was given a notice under section 50 (Powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, etc.) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and taken to the ED office. There he was detained the whole day for questioning and was formally arrested the next day, June 26, Sunday at 1:45 am.

Along with Palande, the ED has also arrested one Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant) – in the case.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:18 AM IST