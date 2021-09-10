The general body of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sought setting up of a fast-track court and appointment of a special public prosecutor to handle the criminal case related to the attack on a woman assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) by a hawker last week, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Thursday.
A Mumbai court has formally closed the proceedings against 29 persons booked by the Aarey Police in 2019 for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.
"The cases against 29 citizens that protested to Save Aarey have been fully and formally withdrawn and closed today in court," tweeted Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies)
