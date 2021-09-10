Mumbai: Court proceedings closed against 29 Aarey protesters

A Mumbai court has formally closed the proceedings against 29 persons booked by the Aarey Police in 2019 for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.

"The cases against 29 citizens that protested to Save Aarey have been fully and formally withdrawn and closed today in court," tweeted Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)