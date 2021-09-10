e-Paper Get App

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:30 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 10

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on September 10 | BL Soni

10 September 2021 08:30 AM IST

Maharashtra: Priests and organisers perform 'aarti' at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Lal Baug area of Parel on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

10 September 2021 08:11 AM IST

WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being offered at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur on Ganesh Chaturthi, today.

10 September 2021 08:11 AM IST

Maharashtra | This yr,all Ganesh mandals will do the immersion at their pandals. People can use mobile visarjan (immersion) vans for immersion of idols. Over 7,000 policemen will be deployed for event: Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner, Pune City Police (09.09) #GaneshChaturthi

10 September 2021 08:11 AM IST

Thane corporators want fast-track court to try man who attacked civic official

The general body of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sought setting up of a fast-track court and appointment of a special public prosecutor to handle the criminal case related to the attack on a woman assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) by a hawker last week, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Thursday.

10 September 2021 08:11 AM IST

Mumbai: Court proceedings closed against 29 Aarey protesters

A Mumbai court has formally closed the proceedings against 29 persons booked by the Aarey Police in 2019 for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.

"The cases against 29 citizens that protested to Save Aarey have been fully and formally withdrawn and closed today in court," tweeted Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)

