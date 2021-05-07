Mumbai: Latest updates on May 7

Maharashtra govt approves 100 pc recruitment in health department, 16,000 posts to be filled immediately: Rajesh Tope
Mumbai: Two IPS officers transferred
The Maharashtra home department on Thursday transferred senior IPS officer Pradnya Saravade as Additional Director General, Railway Police, an official said.
IPS officer Sanjay Saxena was posted as ADG (Special Operations) at the state police headquarters.
Saravade was earlier ADG and Joint Managing Director of Police Housing and Welfare Corporation while Saxena was awaiting new posting.
Mumbai: Exceptions in vaccination guidelines For tomorrow
Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers can walk-in for first as well as second dose - 45+ due for the second dose of COVAXIN may walk-in for the second dose with first dose certificate/sms.
Mumbai and MMR COVID-19 cases
He said Mumbai reported 3,028 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,68,085, while the toll increased to 13,580 with 69 fresh fatalities.
After Mumbai, 14 patients died in Panvel city followed by 12 in Navi Mumbai and 10 in Thane city, among other areas.
The larger Mumbai administrative division, including the financial capital and its satellite towns, reported 8,525 cases 124 deaths due to COVID-19, he said.
This increased the regions caseload to 14,24,093 and the fatality count to 24,296, the official said.
Maharashtra reports 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, 853 deaths; active cases now 6,39,075
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, while 853 more deaths pushed the toll to 73,515, an official from the state health department said.
Compared to Wednesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload increased by 4,554 in the last 24 hours, but the fatality count dropped by 67.
