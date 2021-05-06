Ensure no one dies for want of oxygen: Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

A Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to ensure that not a single citizen in the state died for want of oxygen. The HC has also asked the state government to consider asking all private hospitals to become self-reliant in oxygen by setting up oxygen plants.

The bench was dealing with a clutch of petitions highlighting the Covid crisis in the state.

When the matter was called out for hearing, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted a note to the bench, which contained the steps taken by the state so far to handle this crisis.

Reading out the note, the AG told the bench that as per the allocation orders of the Union of India, the state must receive over 8 lakh vials of Remdesivir; however, only about three lakh-plus vials have been supplied till date.