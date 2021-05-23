Mumbai: Latest updates on May 23

With the addition of 1,299 new COVID-19 cases on May 22, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,96,379. Now, there are 28,508 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 52 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 14,574 data released by the city's civic body. 1,827 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,51,216