Maharashtra Cancels Birth And Death Certificates Issued With Over One-Year Delay By Unauthorised Officers | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a significant order issued on Tuesday, the state government has decided to cancel birth or death certificates issued with a one-year delay by lower-ranking officers, other than the designated authority, tehsildar or taluka magistrate, across the state are going to be cancelled. A special drive for the purpose will be completed within three months. A government resolution (GR) has laid down the procedure for the cancellation of such certificates.

The registrars, who are the health officers in civic bodies and in mofussil areas, have been asked to submit the list of registrations done in the cases delayed by one year or more to the tehsildars.

Tehsildars will verify certificates against the registrars’ list. Certificates issued by other than the designated officers will be cancelled, and applicants will have seven days to submit them; failure to do so may lead to police action.

Ensuring Accountability

Those who want to procure birth and death certificates afresh can follow the laid-out procedure and submit their applications before the designated authority.