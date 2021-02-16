Jayant Patil takes jibe at BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, says he won from a seat nurtured by woman MLA

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil contested the 2019 Assembly polls from a seat nurtured by a woman leader, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil taunted on Monday and asked if there was any courage in doing such a thing.

State Water Resources Minister Patil made the remarks in the wake of state BJP president Chandrakant Patil's reported comment that NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided against contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Madha constituency sensing defeat.

The BJP leader, who won the 2019 Assembly polls from Kothrud in Pune after replacing sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni, had recently questioned Pawar's silence on the death of a woman in Pune, which the saffron party has been claiming has a link to a state minister.

Queried on Patil's statement, Pawar had, on Sunday, reportedly asked what he could say about a person who leaves his own place to fight somewhere else in order to win a poll.

Patil hails from Kolhapur.

Hitting out further, NCP minister Jayant Patil said, "He (Chandrakant Patil) took over a constituency which was nurtured by a woman leader and contested polls from there. Is there any courage in this?"

The NCP minister said Kulkarni had done good work in the Kothrud seat and "he (Chandrakant Patil) rode on the popularity the BJP got due to the work of a woman leader".

Claiming that "Chandrakant dada always behaved in this way", Jayant Patil asked him not to make such statements about Pawar