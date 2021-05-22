Mumbai: BJP blames Afcons for Barge P-305 tragedy, says 'contractor should be booked'

Blaming the contractor firm- Afcons Infrastructure responsible for the loss of lives on Barge P-305, the BJP has demanded FIR against it as culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The party also alleged that some people from the state government were trying to deny justice to the affected persons by leading the inquiry astray.
After a delegation of All Indian Shipping Employees met Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that an FIR has been registered against the barge captain Rakesh Ballav for putting the lives in danger by not moving the barge to a safer place. But it is difficult to believe that the caption alone was responsible for this. But the contractor firm is trying to avoid its responsibility and an FIR should be registered against them, he demanded.
“When the union government announced an inquiry into the incident, the spokesmen of Congress and NCP swiftly called a press meet to demand resignation of the central minister concerned. It was enough to raise suspicions among us”, Shelar said. He also asked as to why the captain alone was being blamed and attempts are made to save owners of the firm Mr. Pallonji, directors Prem Shivan, Ashwini Kumar and Pai by the state government and the police. “Whom does the government want to save by registering crime against the captain who is missing and unable to put his side”, asked the BJP leader.
‘Provide relief to fishermen’
The state government should offer immediate relief to fishermen who are deeply affected due to the cyclone Tauktae, demanded Ashish Shelar who visited parts of Palghar district and Mumbai to assess the situation. “A number of fishing boats have been ravaged in the cyclone along with the fishing material. The state should change rules to help them”, he said. These fishermen can not start fishing due to the damages. Unless relief is given it will be difficult for them to survive, said the leader.
