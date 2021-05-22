Mumbai: BJP blames Afcons for Barge P-305 tragedy, says 'contractor should be booked'

Blaming the contractor firm- Afcons Infrastructure responsible for the loss of lives on Barge P-305, the BJP has demanded FIR against it as culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The party also alleged that some people from the state government were trying to deny justice to the affected persons by leading the inquiry astray.

After a delegation of All Indian Shipping Employees met Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that an FIR has been registered against the barge captain Rakesh Ballav for putting the lives in danger by not moving the barge to a safer place. But it is difficult to believe that the caption alone was responsible for this. But the contractor firm is trying to avoid its responsibility and an FIR should be registered against them, he demanded.