Barge accident: Akhil Bharatiya Navik Sangh demands offence of culpable homicide against AFCON, barge owners and others

A day after the registration of offence of culpable homicide against the barge Papaa (P-305) captain Rakesh Ballav and others for the recent tragedy, the Akhil Bharatiya Navik Sangh has urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to carry out a thorough investigation and institute criminal proceedings including criminal negligence and culpable homicide against AFCON, its board of directors and management, barge owner and all other persons involved in unpardonable incidence that caused precious loss of human life and assets.

In a memorandum, the Sangh office bearers led by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar claimed that AFCONS without getting any approval from ONGC, Offshore Defence Advisory Group, Ministry of Defence kept the vessel in the sea beyond May 15, 2021 which is a gross violation of the norms. AFCON did not get the extension of Naval Security Certificate which is mandatory to sail in ONGC field as per Mumbai port Trust circular no DC/C-SH/4104 dated August 22, 2014.

‘’Unfortunately, despite well defined and described warnings of the gravity of the cyclone, AFCON continued in its commercial operation disregarding the eventuality of vulnerability of human life and assets. AFCON could have easily made arrangements to move the barge to a safer place to secure precious human life and assets of contractors/subcontractors,’’ said the Sangh in its memorandum.