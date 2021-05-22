Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive carried out by Fortis hospital in Mulund's Golden Willow society; 200 inoculated





A week ahead of BMC's guidelines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North East and BMC corporate from Mulund Manoj Kotak had written to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and the state government requesting to start for door-to-door vaccination. The parliamentarian had then urged while the danger of the third wave was still looming over the city that the civic body must frame SoP/ guidelines to start door to door vaccination.



He had also informed that NGOs and organisations had coming forward to offer their assistance for the cause of ensuring door to door vaccination for every citizen, from those living in congested slum and chawls to non-slum residential societies.



"The situation of COVID-19 in our country has entered into a very lethal stage and the only way to fight and combat COVID-19 is to ensure that maximum citizens get vaccinated at the earliest. This move will help get many vaccinated without crowding the vaccination centres. We had demanded that the BMC must start the doorstep vaccination campaign at the earliest. Following our demand, a SoP for the doorstep vaccination was formulated and now doorstep vaccination has started for Mumbaikars. I would like to express gratitude to the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal for continuous cooperation and Fortis Hospital for extending their support," Kotak said.

