Mumbai

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - NCB's Sameer Wankhede get Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 12 | File Photo

12 August 2021 08:22 AM IST

Bureaucrats to be considered for deputation in Maha for three years: Govt order

The Maharashtra government has said that bureaucrats will be considered for deputation in the state for three years, which can be extended by another two years.

A government order issued on Monday said that such a deputation will be considered if the husband or wife of the official is working in Maharashtra or on health ground of family members

12 August 2021 08:22 AM IST

Maharashtra: Gadchiroli police help youths get jobs in various sectors

Going beyond their call of duty, the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra are helping youths from the district get jobs and self-employment opportunities in different sectors under an initiative as part of which a job fair was organised on Wednesday.

A Gadchiroli police release said their skill training initiative has so far helped about 2,000 youths from remote parts of the Naxal-affected district get various jobs in Maharashtra and outside, and it has also created self-employment opportunities for young people.

12 August 2021 08:22 AM IST

Oxygen requirement will be criterion for imposing lockdown: Maharashtra CM

12 August 2021 08:22 AM IST

Over 17,000 passes issued for Mumbai local trains on first day

As many as 17,759 monthly passes for travel by local trains were issued in Mumbai on Wednesday after verification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The process of issuing passes began on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government allowed those who have taken two doses of coronavirus vaccines to travel by local trains from August 15.

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maharashtra records 5,560 COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths

ALSO READ

Maharashtra reports 5,560 COVID-19 new cases, 163 deaths and 6,944 recoveries on August 11
12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs 

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maha: Fire at furniture godown in Thane; 5 rescued

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

2 held from UP for kidnapping, killing cab driver in Maharashtra

Thane police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and killing a cab driver and then dumping the body at the Kasara Ghat here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter handle blocked for violating rules, says Committee's working president

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

The Opposition is united. On 20th August, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to CMs of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

2,42,851 vaccinated through 1,884 sessions; cumulative vaccination at 4,77,48,301

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration reopens today on mahacet.org

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Industry Minister Subhash Desai CEO P Anabalgan & joint CEO Malikner today will visit flood hit Induatrial estates in Raigad & Ratnagiri districts to assess the damage and submit report

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Decision to start schools for 5th to 8th standards in rural areas & 8th to 12th standards in cities from August 17 moved by school education dept will be taken after CM meeting with Task Force of paediatric and another of COVID-19: Nawab Malik 

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

INC's Balasaheb Thorat's Twitter locked

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Chikki Scam back to haunt former BJP govt ?Bombay High Court questions CMO as to why no FIR is filed against private suppliers, who distributed "substandard quality" Chikki to Aanganwadi Children. Then minister was accused of picking her own suppliers.

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Special Task Force, Uttarakhand has nabbed two cyber-criminals of Jamtara, Jharkhand from Pune, Maharashtra in a case related to cyber fraud of Rs 10 lakhs

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

The opposition didn't get a chance to present their views in Parliament. Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border: Sanjay Raut, leader, Shiv Sena

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi to meet CMs of Congress-ruled states, Thackeray on Aug 20, says Sanjay Raut

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt for failing to come up with a policy to control illegal parking of vehicles on public roads. "If such parking is not controlled now very less path would be left for the coming generations. We can't let vehicles parked everywhere"

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

152 police officers awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation; 11 from Maharashtra in the list 

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maha govt decided to put on hold GR on reopening of schools for 5th to 7th stds in rural areas & 8th to 12th stds in cities from August 17 after meeting between CS Sitaram Kunte & Task Force; Schools may open on pilot basis in dists with 0 Covid-19 cases

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

No adverse reaction to COVID-19 jab during home vaccination encouraging: HC

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Pornography case | A Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

4,889 people registered for door to door vaccination program, 1317 bed-ridden persons vaccinated till 9th August, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informs Bombay High Court

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Total 2,64,442 passenger vehicles were sold in July'21 as against 1,82,779 passenger vehicles sold in July 2020: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins TMC in New Delhi

ALSO READ

FPJ Online Exclusive: Meet Rahul Gandhi fan Saket Gokhale - the activist who raised over Rs 22 lakh...
12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Mumbai: 11 police officers from Maharashtra, NCB's Sameer Wankhede get Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

'What happened yesterday in parliament was a replication of the undemocratic Gujarat Model': Nawab Malik 

12 August 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maharashtra: MNS leader Gajanan Kale booked for harassing wife

