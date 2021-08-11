Maharashtra reports 5,560 COVID-19 new cases, 163 deaths and 6,944 recoveries on August 11

Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 11, recorded 5,560 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 64,570. Besides, 163 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,34,364.

6,944 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,66,620. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.82%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,01,366 people are in home quarantine and 2,676 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 791 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 943 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2342 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1143 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 42 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 255 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 31 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 13 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 11 districts in the state continue to report high growth rate in COVID-19 patients against the weekly average of 0.10%. However, the number of districts with a high positivity rate has been reduced to 7 compared with 10 in last week.

The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has listed 11 districts with high growth rate in COVID-19 patients. These districts included Sangli (0.39%), Satara (0.32%), Solapur (0.31%), Kolhapur (0.27%), Ahmednagar (0.26%), Ratnagiri (0.25%), Sindhudurg (0.23%), Beed (0.19%), Amravati 90.17%), Raigad (0.11%) and Osmanabad (0.11%).

Nandurbar, Dhule, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Akola have reported 0% growth in COVID-19 patients.

On the other hand, the districts with high positivity rate comprised Satara (6.63%), Sangli (6.12%), Pune (5.81%), Ahmednagar (5.27%), Beed (4.24%), Sindhudurg (4.20%) and Solapur (3.40%) against the weekly average of 3.05%. Interestingly, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts have shown improvement in the positivity rate during this week against last week. The positivity rate in Ratnagiri is reported at 3.01% against 3.73% and Kolhapur 2.84% against 6.01%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:02 PM IST