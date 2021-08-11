Maharashtra govt announces major relaxations: Restaurants, shopping malls allowed to remain open till 10 pm; check out full list of guidelines

In a major relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday announced a slew of COVID-19 relaxations.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants have been allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. Besides, shopping malls have been also been permitted to remain open till 10 pm but only for those people who are fully vaccinated, i.e, have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Check out the new guidelines below:

1. August 15 onwards local trains will be allowed for fully vaccinated citizens. Rs 500 fine will be imposed and action will be taken if found travelling without taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Restaurants allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. Staff needs to be fully vaccinated social distancing needs to be maintained in seating arrangements.

3. A maximum of 200 people have been allowed to attend marriages. Enclosed halls have been allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

4. Government offices will run with full capacity, while private offices nhave been allowed to work in staggered shifts for 24 hours.

5. All types of shops (essential / non-essential) have allowed to stay open till 10 pm.

6. No relaxations till further orders for cinema halls and multiplexs, drama halls, places of religious worship no relaxations till further orders

7. Shopping malls have been allowed to remain open till 10 pm but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that a lockdown will be imposed again if the usage of oxygen crosses 700 MT.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 07:10 PM IST