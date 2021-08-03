Maharashtra: 6,005 COVID-19 new cases, 177 deaths recorded; Palghar, Sangli and 8 other districts have high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,005 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 74,318. Besides, 177 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,215.
6,799 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,10,124. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,51,971 people are in home quarantine and 3,009 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 844 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 841 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2245 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1747 new cases, Aurangabad circle 62, Latur circle 214, Akola circle 32, and Nagpur circle recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Tuesday said 10 districts comprising Palghar (0.45%), Sangli (0.43%), Satara (0.38%), Ratnagiri (0.33%), Sindhudurg (0.32%), Ahmednagar (0.32%), Solapur (0.30%), Raigad (0.24%), Kolhapur (0.24%) and Osmanabad (0.19%) have high growth rate in COVID 19 patients against the weekly average of (0.10%).
On other hand 10 districts including Satara (7.56%), Sindhudurg (6.73%), Sangli (6.37%), Pune (6.31%), Kolhapur (6.01%), Ahmednagar (6.01%), Solapur (5.10%), Osmanabad (4.88%), Beed (4.46%) and Ratnagiri (3.73%) against the weekly average of 3.53%.
Incidentally, Level 3 restrictions continue in these districts due to high caseload and positivity rate.
According to the department, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Solapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri together constitute 83.40% active cases as on August 2.
Of the 36 districts, 10 districts have COVID 19 tests higher than the state average of 3,74,871 per million. These districts include Mumbai (7,08,790), Sindhudurg (5,45,321), Thane (5,41,302), Nagpur (5,39,252), Sangli (5,09,828, Pune (4,98,746), Satara (4,31,175), Solapur (4,10,740), Ratnagiri (4,00,180) and Ahmednagar (3,84,841).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)