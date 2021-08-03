Maharashtra: 6,005 COVID-19 new cases, 177 deaths recorded; Palghar, Sangli and 8 other districts have high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,005 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 74,318. Besides, 177 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,215.

6,799 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,10,124. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,51,971 people are in home quarantine and 3,009 people are in institutional quarantine.