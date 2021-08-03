Thane: Shops to remain open till 10 pm; hotels, restaurants allowed with 50% capacity till 4 pm - full list of guidelines

Thane district collector in a notification on Tuesday has allowed all non-essential shops and establishments to remain open on all days, except Sundays, till 10 pm. Besides, all essential shops have been permitted to remain open till 10 pm on all days. However, shopping malls will continue to remain closed.
Check out the guidelines below:
1. All essential service shops to remain open on all days of the week till 10.00 pm.
2. All non-essential shops and establishments to remain open from Monday to Saturday at 10.00 pm. However, shopping malls will be completely closed.
3. Medical and chemist shops to remain open 24X7.
4. Restaurants and hotels allowed with 50% seating capacity from Monday to Saturday till 4.00 pm. However, parcel and take-away service will continue as usual on all days of the week.
5. Gymnasiums, yoga classes, salons, beauty parlors, spas to remain open with 50% capacity from Monday to Saturday till 10.00 pm.
6. Indoor and outdoor sports, except for swimming pools and other types of sports where close contact can take place, will be allowed as per the time regulated by the concerned Municipal Corporation / Municipality / Local Authority.
7. Public parks, playgrounds only for exercise, walking, running and cycling allowed from 5.00 am to 9.00 am.
8. All government and private offices will continue to operate at 100% capacity.
9. All agricultural services, construction industry, industrial services, freight services will continue on a regular basis.
10. All cinemas, theaters and multiplexes (independent and malls) will remain closed till further notice.
11. All religious places will remain closed till further notice.
