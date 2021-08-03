Thane: Shops to remain open till 10 pm; hotels, restaurants allowed with 50% capacity till 4 pm - full list of guidelines

Thane district collector in a notification on Tuesday has allowed all non-essential shops and establishments to remain open on all days, except Sundays, till 10 pm. Besides, all essential shops have been permitted to remain open till 10 pm on all days. However, shopping malls will continue to remain closed.

Check out the guidelines below:

1. All essential service shops to remain open on all days of the week till 10.00 pm.

2. All non-essential shops and establishments to remain open from Monday to Saturday at 10.00 pm. However, shopping malls will be completely closed.

3. Medical and chemist shops to remain open 24X7.