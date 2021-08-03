Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader and former minister Ashok Shinde joins Congress in presence of Nana Patole

Former Minister of State and former Shiv Sena's three time MLA of Hinganghat Assembly constituency in Wardha district Ashok Shinde on Tuesday joined the Congress party in the presence of state Congress president Nana Patole.

On this occasion, Patole said that since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power, the number of people joining the Congress party has increased and this is strengthening the trust in the Congress party and the government. He welcomed Shinde to the party saying that his entry would help strengthen the Congress party organization in Hinganghat and Wardha districts.

Patole also said that leaders of various parties are willing to join the Congress party.

Earlier, Patole at the meeting with the legislators and office bearers up to booth level, asked them to focus further on strengthening party organisation across the state especially for its success in the ensuing elections to civic and local bodies.