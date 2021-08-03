'Rahul Gandhi knows Pegasus is a threat': Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slams Centre for unwillingness to discuss snooping row

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the Pegasus snooping issue and said the Centre is not allowing the Opposition to discuss the matter in the Parliament. He also said that spying is a serious issue.

In a bid to present a united front on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, at the Constitution Club, Delhi, on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who was present at the meeting, told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi knows Pegasus is a threat for not only an individual but country. If anyone is spying on constitutional rights of privacy and expression, it's a serious concern. The Opposition wants discussion but the Centre is not letting us. The Centre should come clean."