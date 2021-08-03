Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark by BJP MLC Prasad Lad

Shiv Sena is furious over the remark "...as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasad Lad as party's MP Arvind Sawant said such remarks would not be accepted.

"Shiv Sena Bhavan is not a party's office. It is the identity of Maharashtra. It is a temple and a court for us. Shiv Sena is a Sena. Shiv Saniks do not tolerate such things," he said in an interview with ANI on Monday.

Hitting out at BJP, he further said, "BJP is digging its grave by giving such statements." "Do not touch the identity of Maharashtra," he warned.