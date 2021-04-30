Mumbai: Latest updates on April 30

Cancel offline Class 12 board exams: Students
Students of the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board have been urging the state School Education Department to cancel board examinations amidst the current COVID-19 situation. While the state is yet to take a final call, teachers said it is not possible to cancel the examinations completely unless the central board comes out with a plan of action.
Vaccine drive stuck: No shots for next 3 days in Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that it was suspending the vaccination drive in the city for the next three days, starting Friday, due to inadequate stock.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai continued to record less than 5000 cases for the fifth day in a row. On Thursday, the city recorded 4,192 positive cases and a total of 5,650 patients were discharged and 82 patients succumbed to COVID-19
