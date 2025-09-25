Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Maharashtra Updates Billboard Policy, Advertisement Boards Height Set For 40X40 Feet Statewide

Ghatkopar Hoarding Incident: Maharashtra Updates Billboard Policy, Advertisement Boards Height Set For 40X40 Feet Statewide |

Mumbai: Following the Ghatkopar hoarding incident last year, a comprehensive policy for billboards will be developed in the state. To determine this advertising policy, the government established a committee led by former Justice Dilip Bhosale and requested them to compile a report.

The findings of this committee have been approved, and subsequent steps will be implemented accordingly. The committee has offered numerous suggestions concerning the safety and comfort of pedestrians, traffic, particularly for the disabled, design, and the environment.

The committee has suggested 21 guidelines as points. In this regard, the dimensions of the billboards must be no larger than 40 feet by 40 feet, and billboards are prohibited on terraces or boundary walls, according to report by Lokmat.

The Maharashtra government is developing a policy for advertising hoardings on vacant government lands aimed at increasing state revenue and providing clear guidelines for District Collectors earlier this year. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Minister of State Yogesh Kadam were presented with details by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar. The policy must address the needs of all districts, ensure transparency, protect local interests, and encourage revenue enhancement. Key elements include:



1. Agencies seeking contracts must be registered with DGIPR and have at least three years of advertising experience.

2. Bidding agency owners must be Maharashtra residents to promote local entrepreneurship.

3. The Revenue Department will oversee the entire process for administrative efficiency and transparency.

4. District Collectors will identify lands suitable for hoardings and conduct e-auctions, specifying land area and hoarding dimensions.

5. Winning bidders must provide seven days of free hoarding space quarterly for government ads.

6. Lease terms will not allow extensions unless mandated by court, attracting double fees if necessary.

7. Permissions for hoardings must be obtained from relevant authorities before installation, and monthly updates on hoardings' statuses will be required from District Collectors. An annual license fee will also apply.

The committee has likewise suggested routine checks on billboards. The report states that a designated mechanism must be established to address unauthorized billboards, and that local authorities possess complete power to take action. In line with this, this report will also determine a transparent policy concerning the authorisation of advertisements, penalties, or the removal of billboards. The relevant departments have been directed to respond to this report within a month.

