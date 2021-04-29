Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directs administration to be ready for the third wave

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed divisional commissioners and district collectors to carefully plan for the third wave by taking up the establishment of oxygen plants on a priority basis. He also asked them to ensure that the stock of essential medicines are properly maintained to combat COVID-19 in the third wave. His message was ‘prepare for the best and be ready for the worst’.

In the video conference, Thackeray said, though the number of COVID-19 cases has stabilised to some extent due to the Break The Chain restrictions, the administration will have to be ready to combat the third wave. “The government has extended the time period for the implementation of stringent restrictions to prevent the estimated increase in the cases. The pace of the vaccination drive will have to be stepped up, as it will play a crucial role in curbing the spread of the virus and preventing the third wave,” he noted.

The Shiv Sena chief asked the administration to properly plan the procurement of vaccines to carry out a free vaccination drive for those belonging to the age group of 18 to 44 years. He said that there should not be any delay in the establishment of oxygen plants in all the districts, as the necessary permissions have been granted. “The administration will pay attention to the adequate availability of oxygen to patients,” he added.

Thackeray reiterated that, in view of the ensuing monsoon, the administration should lay emphasis on the procurement and stocking of essential medicines in all government hospitals. The administration should ensure the timely registration of workers, especially the few who have already gone to their home states. At the same time, he said, even though the lockdown has been extended, the economic cycle should not be disrupted. He asked the administration to contact the industrial units from their respective districts to check if they have made arrangements to accommodate workers in their premises.