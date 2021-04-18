Third wave of COVID-19 imminent in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is freshly recovered from the virus infection, says a third wave of Covid-19 is imminent. However, he noted, it could not be determined whether or not this wave would be as strong as or weaker than the ongoing second wave currently ravaging the country.

Aaditya’s statement came a day after his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged industry representatives to be ready for a third wave of corona and prepare Covid-19 compatible work procedure.

On Sunday, Aaditya said even if vaccination didn't help right away, it would help prepare for the future. “Every decision the state is taking today is based on the advice of the Covid taskforce we created last year and as per science and medical facts, not by politics.” He further said that the state government was of the view that under-reporting would not help. “Now we are preparing for the third wave. We have five lakh beds, 70 per cent of them oxygenated," he added.