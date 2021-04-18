COVID-19 in Mumbai: Click here for detailed home isolation guidelines issued by BMC and Project StepOne

Mumbai witnessed less than 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours day, with 8,834 new infections and 52 COVID-19 deaths being reported on Saturday, increasing the total count to 5,70,832, with 12,294 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched 82 per cent, with 4,69,961 being recovered till now.

Meanwhile, Public Health Department, BMC in Partnership with Project StepOne is operating a remote monitoring system through IVR calls to Home Isolated Patients in Mumbai.

Toll-free emotional wellness helping no 1800-102-4040 is also operational in partnership with Project Mumbai and Samvaad.

The following booklet: BMC Home Isolation (HI) Guide has been created for the benefit of the home isolated patients and caretakers.

It details all the Home Isolation SOPs, Dos and Don'ts, early warning signs to look out for, hygiene etiquettes etc., and all ward war room numbers.

This booklet can be shared by our health post staff/war room at the time of triaging/home visit to all the COVID-19 positive patients opting for Home Isolation.

This can also be shared with patients who have been discharged from the hospital and recommended 7-10 days of home quarantine.

Download the booklet here: