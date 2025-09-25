Mumbai: Wadala TT Police Arrest Constable’s Wife And Son After Probe Reveals Suspicious Death And Property Dispute Motive

The Wadala Truck Terminal Police have arrested a woman and her son in connection with the suspicious death of her husband. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Wadala Truck Terminal Police have arrested a woman and her son in connection with the suspicious death of her husband, a police constable, Pravin Suryavanshi, 52. The accused, Smita Suryavanshi, 42, and her son Pratik Suryavanshi, 22, were arrested on Tues day after a preliminary probe.

Family Property Dispute Behind Attack

The police suspect Pravin was pushed, causing head and hand injuries. The probe revealed that the motive was that Pravin did not give his monthly salary to his family and refused to transfer his properties in Kalyan and Nashik to his son’s name.

The incident occurred on May 9, at the Officer’s Police Colony in Pratiksha Nagar. Initially, the Wadala TT police registered a case of accidental death on June 13. However, the deceased’s siblings suspected foul play.

The post-mortem report was also a crucial turning point, revealing “hemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries over body, unnatural death”. The report further detailed that Pravin had sustained a staggering 38 injuries.

Probe Finds 15 Contradictions in Statements

Police found discrepancies in the statements given by Smita and Pratik, with evidence pointing to at least 15 points of contradiction. The probe uncovered a long history of marital disputes. The day of the incident was no exception.

The police said the couple did not call for help from neighbours or the police; instead, they enlisted a person from an adjacent building to take Pravin to the hospital. Further more, Pratik reportedly went to smoke a cigarette while his father was lying injured in the house. This delay in seeking medical attention is believed to have contributed to Pravin’s death.

Inside the home, investigators found blood splattered in two different locations. The window panes, where a scuffle was believed to have taken place, were found to have fallen inwards rather than outwards.

