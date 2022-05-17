Traffic to be slow around Santacruz Airport, University, Amar Mahal, Chheda Nagar, Freeway, Yellow Gate between 11 am and 3 pm
"Due to a planned VIP movement between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, May 17, 2022, traffic will be slow around Santacruz Airport, University, Amar Mahal, Chheda Nagar, Freeway and Yellow Gate. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly," Mumbai police had tweeted yesterday.
CBI records statement of inspector in case against Param Bir Singh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of inspector Anup Dange in connection with a corruption case he had filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Mumbai: Number of passengers travelling by AC locals increases from daily average of 5,939 in February to 26,815 in May
Reduction in fare of daily journey tickets of air-conditioned (AC) local trains seems to have worked wonders for Central Railway (CR). As per statistics, the number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably from a daily average of 5,939 in February to 26,815 in May till date — over four-fold jump. Passenger traffic per day reached its peak on April 4 at 51,944 passengers.
Mumbai: Bread prices go up again
Even before wheat prices surged to a record high on Monday, customers buying bread at kirana shops were surprised with another price hike for all types of bread and pav.
Mumbai to be major hub for futuristic Vande Bharat trains
Mumbai will be one of the few cities in the country that will maintain the next generation air-conditioned (AC) Sleeper Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains. Earlier this week, the railway board identified Wadi Bunder on the Central line and Mumbai Central on the Western line for its maintenance.
