Mumbai: Number of passengers travelling by AC locals increases from daily average of 5,939 in February to 26,815 in May

Reduction in fare of daily journey tickets of air-conditioned (AC) local trains seems to have worked wonders for Central Railway (CR). As per statistics, the number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably from a daily average of 5,939 in February to 26,815 in May till date — over four-fold jump. Passenger traffic per day reached its peak on April 4 at 51,944 passengers.