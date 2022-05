Supreme Court has asked the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct civic and local body polls in districts with less rainfall.

The apex court said that they need not wait till October or November and can take polls in districts with heavy rains later.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:05 PM IST