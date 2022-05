The hearing for the Gyanvapi Mosque case has ended in Varanasi court. The order is likely to be pronounced at 4 pm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:52 PM IST