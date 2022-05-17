Mumbai: Rajnath Singh to launch two indigenous warships today; watch video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Indian Navy destroyer warship INS Surat and frigate INS Udaygiri in Mumbai today.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is launching the fourth #warship of project 15B ‘ #Surat ’ and the second warship of Project 17A ‘ #Udaygiri ’ today. Shri @rajnathsingh will be the chief guest on the occasion. #MDL #RajnathSingh #India #Mazagon #Mumbai #Indianews #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/y5pAgvnfnQ

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)