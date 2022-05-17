Mumbai to be major hub for futuristic Vande Bharat trains

Mumbai will be one of the few cities in the country that will maintain the next generation air-conditioned (AC) Sleeper Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains. Earlier this week, the railway board identified Wadi Bunder on the Central line and Mumbai Central on the Western line for its maintenance. The manufacturing will happen at the newly minted Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. The speed limit of these trains will be 160 kmph, although they would be tested at 180 kmph.

Senior railway officials said, the board sent a detailed letter to seven railway zones, including Central Railway and Western Railway on May 13. The new coaches for Vande Bharat will ply on medium and long distance routes. The trains with AC sleeper facilities are likley to cost Rs 26000 crore. With Mumbai likely to be at the helm of affairs at maintaining these new-gen trains, it means the trains will operate from Mumbai as well.

As per the letter written to different general managers across Indian Railways (IR), the board issued a tender for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of 200 energy efficient Vande Bharat Trains. The technology partner or contractor is expected to maintain the trains for of 35 years after which IR has to provide space and facilities at train depots.

“The board officials have already visited the proposed locations, including that on CR and WR. The Wadibunder Coaching Complex and Dankuni Coaching Terminal have been found suitable for now. However, alternative locations need to be explored on Western, South Central and South Western Railways. On WR, they identified Mumbai Central Terminus for now,” said a senior railway official.

Railway sources said on the WR, Jogeshwari siding could be better suited for the proposed depot instead of the one selected at Mumbai Central. The letter stated that zonal railways are advised to examine these locations in detail and plan for development and upgradation for maintenance infrastructure.

Vande Bharat trains would also get separate washing lines. Each of it will have at least two washing lines nominated for 10 trains. In Mumbai, washing lines will be provided at CSMT, Mumbai Central and Bandra. At the depot sites, the government will provide basic civil structure such as electrical fittings, cranes, track, OHE and signalling, among others. It shall include land, buildings, structures, rail lines connected to the rail network etc.

Meanwhile the technology partner or contractor who shall be selected in future, are required to maintain the trains for 35 years. There are in total 14-odd facilities required at Trainset Depot. Some of these include inspection bay with minimum of 16-20 car length, installation to repair and replace bogies, wheels, traction motors etc. Other activities like train washing and heavy cleaning facilities, evacuation plant for sucking out dirt and muck, battery charging facilities, training facilities along with driving simulators will also be undertaken.

Sources said that around Rs 35 crore shall be paid to the technology partner upon upgrading each trainset Depot. The scheduled maintenance in the Depot shall be required on the 31st day from the preceding maintenance date or travel of 40000 kms whichever is earlier. Periodic overhauling shall not be required before 6 months of train's introduction. It will be described as a failure if there is a detention of train for 15 minutes on account of a malfunction, or its inability to achieve at least 75 percent of maximum speed.

At Latur, the factory where the Vande Bharat AC Sleeper trainsets will be manufactured will be spread on a 51314 square meter plot. In the past the Indian Railways has floated tenders inviting major rolling stock players for manufacturing 200 Vande Bharat trains with AC sleeper facilities. Currently, two indigenised semi-high speed Vande Bharat trainsets are operational while the railways had awarded contracts for 102 Vande Bharat trains with seating capacity.

Earlier this year, the Indian Railways excitedly emphasized the introduction of 400 semi-high speed next-generation Vande Bharat Express trains in three years. According to Budget documents, Rs 41,000 crore is what would cost the Indian Railways for introducing more and better Vande Bharat Express trains in the future.

