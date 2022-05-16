Mumbai: Number of passengers travelling by AC locals increases from daily average of 5,939 in February to 26,815 in May

Reduction in fares of daily journey tickets of air-conditioned local trains seems to have worked out for Central Railway has received an overwhelming response until now. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February to a daily average of 26,815 passengers in May to date; which is a jump of over 4.5 times.

The passenger traffic per day reached its peak on April 4th with a count of 51,944 passengers. The CR authorities run a total of 1,810 suburban services including AC locals. With the increase of 12 AC services with effect from May 14 on the Main line that is on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Titwala/Ambernath) route; the total AC services on weekdays have increased from 44 to 56.

Sources in CR said that now, Titwala and Ambarnath route passengers can also avail the AC services in peak hours which until a few days ago was missing. Moreover, the CR authorities have decided to run 14 additional AC services on Sundays and Nominated Holidays as well. “The AC local travel is most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems in the city and suburbs. The tremendous response to AC locals has risen after the slashing of single journey ticket rates by 50% with effect from May 5,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

A single journey fare for a distance of 34 kms (CSMT to Thane) costs Rs 95 and for a distance of 54 kms (CSMT to Kalyan) costs Rs 105 as compared to the dynamic fare of Rs 526 and Rs 831 respectively on the same routes, as charged by AC aggregator cabs. According to CR officials, the top 5 stations on Central Railway in terms of ticket sales (both single and season ticket) for the period of May 5 to May 15 are CSMT, Dombivali, Kalyan, Thane and Ghatkopar (see box).

Likewise, on May 16, the Western Railway increased the number of AC local trains by introducing 12 new AC services which took the total number of AC services from 20 to 32. Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said: “With this reduction in fares there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals. Out of the additional 12 services being introduced, we will be running 6 services each on Up and Down directions”.

The WR operates 20 services and from Monday it will go up to 32 services. In the Up direction, there are 5 services between Virar and Churchgate, and one between Bhayandar and Churchgate. Similarly, in the Down direction, there are 4 services between Churchgate and Virar, one each between Churchgate – Bhayander and Andheri – Virar.

The decrease in fares of daily journey tickets by up to 50 percent has had a visibly possible impact on ridership inside AC local trains. The average per day ridership in May has touched 32000 which used to be 22000 in April when they sold 1867 journey tickets while in May it was almost double at 3822 tickets.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:29 PM IST