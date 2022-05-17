Mumbai's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom loses case against landlord, CCI; says will continue to fight

Mumbai's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom has recently lost a case against its landlord, the Cricket Club of India (CCI), in the Court of Small Causes, reports from Mid-Day stated.

However, the store has decided to continue its fight till the end.

As news of the development spread, many urged Mumbaikars to east their last ice cream at the place. The store spokesperson, however said that they won't be giving up anytime soon.

ALSO READ Raj Thackeray should apologise to North Indians before Ayodhya visit: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST