Mumbai's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom loses case against landlord, CCI; says will continue to fight

As news of the development spread, many urged Mumbaikars to east their last ice cream at the place.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Mumbai's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom | Twitter/@kunalvijayakar
Mumbai's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom has recently lost a case against its landlord, the Cricket Club of India (CCI), in the Court of Small Causes, reports from Mid-Day stated.

However, the store has decided to continue its fight till the end.

However, the store spokesperson, however said that they won't be giving up anytime soon.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST