Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra heat: Chandrapur records high of 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

23 March 2022 10:44 AM IST

Maharashtra's Chandrapur records high of 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Not just the maximum temperatures but even the minimum temperatures at isolated places over Rajasthan and Marathwada were markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) on Tuesday.

Not just this, the minimum temperature was appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius) at most places over central Maharashtra (comprising large parts of Marathwada), and at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

23 March 2022 10:44 AM IST

Naval uprising commemorative walk Naval Band at Marine Drive, Mumbai

23 March 2022 10:44 AM IST

Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert

23 March 2022 09:08 AM IST

The Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg (expressway) is being constructed between Nagpur and Mumbai to be the first highway in India with nine green bridges (overpasses) and 17 underpasses for wild animal movements.

23 March 2022 09:08 AM IST

Mumbai: MMRDA appoints new contractor for BKC-Chembur Metro 2B work

23 March 2022 09:08 AM IST

Mumbai: Tuberculosis patients escape COVID-19, experts want in-depth analysis

23 March 2022 09:08 AM IST

Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert

23 March 2022 09:08 AM IST

Watching 'Kashmir Files' more important for BJP MLAs than attending Assembly: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

