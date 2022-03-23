Maharashtra's Chandrapur records high of 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Not just the maximum temperatures but even the minimum temperatures at isolated places over Rajasthan and Marathwada were markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) on Tuesday.

Not just this, the minimum temperature was appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius) at most places over central Maharashtra (comprising large parts of Marathwada), and at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.