Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert

An expert appointed by the court of the civil judge in Alibaug has said workmanship on the stretch of the Mumbai-Goa national highway passing through the district is “poor”.

PN Padalikar, who was appointed in 2020 due to a case filed by advocate Ajay Upadhye in 2016, had inspected the 148-km stretch from Palaspe to Poladpur on February 1-2 this year. Upadhye said he filed the case as the national highway was being redeveloped since the last 10 years amid long delays.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:36 AM IST