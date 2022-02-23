e-Paper Get App

India reports 15,102 new COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Nawab Malik arrives at ED office

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

23 February 2022 09:22 AM IST

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai

23 February 2022 08:08 AM IST

Thane-Diva new line: Kalwa residents complain of sleepless nights due to noise pollution; pens letter to Railway Minister

23 February 2022 08:08 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Ward-wise water cut once a week in NMMC's seven wards to ensure supply throughout the year

