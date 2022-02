The Enforcement Directorate have arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

He will be taken to JJ hospital for a medical test.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:21 PM IST