Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Mumbaikars following COVID-19 rules; helping in controlling spread of infection

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar | ANI

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that citizens have been following all rules and restrictions and this is helping in reining in the spread of infection.

The mayor added that 135 new COVID-19 cases were found out of which 20 are symptomatic and the infected have been admitted.

