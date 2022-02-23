Mumbaikars following COVID-19 rules; helping in controlling spread of infection

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that citizens have been following all rules and restrictions and this is helping in reining in the spread of infection.

The mayor added that 135 new COVID-19 cases were found out of which 20 are symptomatic and the infected have been admitted.

135 new Covid cases were found out of which 20 are symptomatic & the infected have been admitted. Mumbaikars have been following all rules and restrictions and this is helping in reining in the spread of infection: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/srAnJpKWcy — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:06 PM IST