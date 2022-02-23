COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.45 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 22, has vaccinated 3,80,253 in 9,497 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 23, has inoculated 15,45,02,495 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,37,332 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,56,51,507 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,80,776 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,75,537 received their second dose. 8,75,047 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,33,442 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 14,25,476 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,051 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,490 of them have got their second dose. 2,91,602 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,183 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,88,244 got their second dose. 3,00,568 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a big jump in deaths linked to coronavirus at 47 from just four fatalities registered a day ago, while the daily case tally again crossed the 1,000-mark to stand at 1,080, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,60,317, while the death toll increased to 1,43,633, the department said in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate is the state is 1.82 per cent, it added.

The state had recorded 806 cases and four fatalities on Monday

Mumbai registered 135 cases and two fatalities, while Pune city reported 205 infections and one death.

Of the eight administrative circles, the Pune circle recorded 428 cases, followed by Mumbai (242 cases), Nashik (146), Nagpur (105), Akola (77), Kolhapur (39), Latur (22) and the Aurangabad circle (21), the bulletin said.

Of the 47 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded 29, followed by Mumbai (six), Nashik (five), Kolhapur and Aurangabad (two each), Akola, Nagpur and Latur circles (one each), it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The health bulletin said 2,488 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 76,99,623 and leaving the state with 13,070 active cases.

As many as 94,475 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing their cumulative count to 7,73,83,579, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.96 per cent.

Currently, 1,74,560 people are in home quarantine and another 958 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,60,317; new cases 1,080; death toll 1,43,633; active cases 13,070; total tests 7,73,83,579.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:48 AM IST