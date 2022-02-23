Maharashtra: Mid-day meal to resume in all schools from March 15

From March 15, the mid-day meal scheme will resume in its original form in all schools across Maharashtra, as per a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education on Tuesday.

The circular stated that “it is proposed to start serving cooked meals in schools from March 15, adhering to the COVID protocol. Order will be issued to local administrations to make required arrangements for this.”

According to the circular, the serving of cooked food in schools under the mid-day meal scheme has already been approved by the central government.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, mid-day meals will resume at schools once full attendance is achieved, reports from PTI stated.

Doorstep delivery of dry ration kits will continue rather than hot cooked mid-day meals till 100 per cent attendance is achieved in Delhi government schools, according to officials.

"Right now, there is only 50 per cent attendance in schools and so, if cooked mid-day meals are resumed, all students will not be benefited from the scheme. As soon as 100 per cent attendance is achieved, serving of cooked mid-day meals will begin," an official said.

The comment comes against the backdrop of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan sending a legal notice to the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations in the national capital regarding non-resumption of hot cooked mid-day meals in schools even though physical classes have commenced for classes 1 to 8 from February 14, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

